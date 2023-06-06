Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen ran a wild Finnish record

June 6, 2023
Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen ran a wild Finnish record

Viivi Lehikoinen was at breakneck speed in Spain.

A fencer Viivi Lehikoinen did a wild stunt in Huelva, Spain. The 400-meter paddle shook the new SE time of the trip wonderfully.

The Finnish record is now recorded as 54.40. The previous SE run by Lehikoinen last summer was 54.50.

The Helsinki IFK runner set his previous record in the semifinals of the European Championships in Munich. The new record run was only the second race of the season for the 23-year-old over long hurdles. In their opening race of the season at the end of May in Belgium, the clocks stopped at 55.35.

Lehikoinen’s time was enough to win the race in Huelva. The Dutchman ran second Cathelijn Peeters with a time of 54.65 and a Belgian in third place Hanne Claes with a time of 54.87.

Lehikoinen’s jerk is also a new competition record. The previous one was from Bulgaria Vanja Stambolovan 54.77 from 2013.

Correction 6.6. 9:30 p.m.: Corrected Cathelijn Peeters’ time to 54.65 instead of 45.65 in the story earlier.

