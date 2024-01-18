Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen published a video of her new gym record – the Polish EC gold medalist commented in Finnish

Hurdle runner Viivi Lehikoinen is realizing his coach's vision.

18.1. 22:02

A fencer Viivi Lehikoinen posted a video of his gym record on Instagram. Lehikoinen, 24, did a parallel pull from the knees [riipusta] three times at 80kg, his personal best.

“I'm preparing for the upcoming indoor track season by strengthening my shoulders as much as possible,” commented Lehikoinen.

There is a saying in athletics that runners run with their hands, and throwers throw with their legs. So shoulder strength is needed.

Polish Pia Skrzyszowska comment on the performance in Finnish on Instagram.

“Crazy,” he wrote.

Skrzyszowska is the 100-meter hurdles European champion from 2022.

Lehikoinen Swiss coach Laurent Meuwly said last summer during his visit to Finland that hurdlers who strive for the top must also be passionate gym practitioners.

Meuwly used the Dutch superstar as an example Femke Bolia, who won the 400-meter hurdles world championship last summer. According to Meuwly, Bol constantly strives to break his limits in the gym as well.

Last summer, Lehikoinen, representing HIFK-Friidort, ran the 400-meter hurdles Finnish record of 54.40.