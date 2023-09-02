Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen missed the Sweden match and went to China – the talk ended at the end

Viivi Lehikoinen was not at his best in the Diamond League competition.

Finn hurdler Viivi Lehikoinen finished eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in the Diamond League competition held in Xiamen, China with a time of 55.44. Lehikoinen, who had started strongly, ended his streak in front of the eyes on the final straight.

Lehikoinen’s record is an SE result of 54.40, created in early summer. The competition was won by Jamaica Russell Clayton with a time of 53.56.

Lehikoinen’s trip to China caused a minor uproar in Finland. He missed this weekend’s match against Sweden to compete in Xiamen.

Lehikoinen violated the athlete contract of the Finnish Sports Federation when he missed the match against Sweden without a medical certificate. He may receive a sanction from Suli for his decision.

“I completely understand Viiv’s situation and I want to compete in the Diamond League. Of course, as a federation, we also want our athletes to compete at the highest possible level. We want to support it. On the other hand, contracts are contracts. We have to look at the whole”, Suli’s chairman Riikka Pakarinen said on Friday.

Last Lehikoinen reached the semi-finals at the World Championships in Budapest, which ended at the weekend. He ran a handsome time of 54.48 in the semi-finals and was 11th in the final results.