Athletics | Video: A 90-year-old ran a whopping world record

Italian Emma Maria Mazzenga broke the previous record.

Only few athletes can ever break a world record in any sport, and even fewer do so at the venerable age of 90. Italian Emma Maria Mazzenga however, succeeded in just this.

Mazzenga, 90, ran – or rather broke – the record in the 200m. Mazzenga's time was 54.47. The previous record was of The Guardian according to the 1:00.72 run 13 years ago, that is, Mazzenga was the first to break the one-minute ghost limit.

Mazzenga made his top time at the senior European Championship, so in addition to the European Championship time, the European Championship gold was also at stake.

The value of the performance is increased by the fact that, according to The Guardian, Mazzenga returned to training only a month before the Games after having to take a four-month sick leave due to a broken sternum.

The world record was the second of Mazzenga's career. He started his senior racing career at the age of 53. The video shows that the leg is still moving quickly.