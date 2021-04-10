Athletics Vaasa won the 2024 Kaleva Games

The Kaleva Games have been held in Vaasa before Fourth, most recently in 2013.

Finland The Federation Council of the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) has awarded the 2024 Kaleva Games to Vaasa. The city has previously competed in the Finnish Championships in Athletics Four times, in 1948, 1986, 2004 and 2013.

SUL awarded the race to Vasa Idrottssällskap, but several clubs are involved in the arrangements. The competition will be held at Kaarle Field, which, according to the City of Vaasa, can accommodate an audience of 4,500 spectators in its current form.

“This is an important issue in Vaasa financially. But also because the guardian of the district remains in good spirits, ”the Österbotten District Federal Commissioner Ingemar Sundelin said in a press release.

In Vaasa The Championships for 22- and 19-year-old athletics will be held as early as next summer.

The Kaleva Games will be held this year in Tampere. In 2022 the competition will be hosted by Joensuu and in 2023 by Lahti.

SUL also said on Saturday that Jarmo Hakanen will continue as chairman of the federal council for the period 2021–2022. Anne Fröberg and Ari Pietarinen elected vice-chairmen.