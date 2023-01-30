Athletics | Usain Bolt, who lost millions, returned to the public: “I have experienced a difficult couple of weeks”

Usain Bolt went public with a sad mood.

A sports legend Usain Bolt’s, 36, has leaked more information about the brutal scam. Bolt recently came into the public eye in his home country, and his familiar smile and positivity were almost completely gone.

Guardian magazine has said that the investment company is suspected of defrauding the sprinter star of more than 11 million euros. According to the magazine, only about 11,000 euros would have remained in Bolt’s account.

The case came to light earlier in January. Now Bolt has come out in front of the media in his home country of Jamaica.

“I have experienced a difficult couple of weeks”, he stated of the Jamaica Observer by posting a video.

In a short interview following the official occasion, Bolt seemed sad, but laughed off the curiosity about whether he is completely unreserved.

Bolt assured that he still has money. At this point, it is unknown if Bolt will ever recover the money he lost.

Previously he also asserted his love for his homeland despite its problems.

Bolt did not want to talk about the details of the case. The lawyers are handling the case.

According to the Jamaica Observer in the suspected fraud, the object of the investigation is the Jamaican investment company called Stocks and Securities Limited.

According to the Guardian, the scams related to skeins lasted more than ten years, and the victims have been not only individuals but also organizations.

The case has attracted widespread attention. Earlier it was reported that the US Federal Police FBI would also have been alerted to investigate the matter.

Bolt is a multiple Olympic champion and world champion and world record holder in the 100 and 200 meters. He was known as a flamboyant entertainer on the athletics fields.

