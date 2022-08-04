Athletics | Under-20 under-20 world championship gold for Saga Vannis

Friday, August 5, 2022
August 4, 2022
The 19-year-old seventh-ranked player was almost 200 points short of his record streak.

Finland Saga Vanninen has won the under-20 World Cup gold in the heptathlon in Cali, Colombia. Vanninen’s winning points were 6,084.

Vanninen was almost 200 points short of his record series of 6,271.

Germany came second in the race Serina Riedelwhose score was 5,874. German Sandrina Sprengel was third with 5,845 points.

Vanninen, who represents Tampere’s Pyrintö, won both the World Championship and European Championship gold in the under-20 series a year ago.

