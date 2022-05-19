Athletics Ukrainian athletics stars at the Paavo Nurmi Games – Ukrainians fleeing the war can enter the auditorium for free

High jumper Ella Junnila and pole vaulter Wilma Murto will receive Ukrainian stars for their sport at the Paavo Nurmi Athletics Games on June 14.

At the same time, the organizers of the competition in Turku are inviting Ukrainian refugees with a free ticket to encourage their athletes.

In the women’s high jump at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Ukrainian top names compete Yulia Levtshenko and Iryna Heraštšenko.

Women’s pole vault represent Ukraine Marina Kilipko and Jana Hladijtshuk.

“As the organizer of the competition, our primary concerns are Ukrainian athletes, their families and opportunities to continue playing sports. That is why we have mapped out which Ukrainians are available and prioritized them, ”says Paavo Nurmi, CEO of PN Turku Oy Jari Salonen says in a press release.

The Turku and Kaarina parish associations distribute free admission tickets to Ukrainians in the area and fleeing the war in their own channels.

In addition to the Ukrainian high jumpers, the Australian silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics will compete in Turku Nicola McDermott and his national teammates Eleanor Patterson.

McDermott surpassed 202 cents in Tokyo and went at least two meters in five races last year. Patterson was fifth in the Tokyo Olympics. In March, in the World Cup halls in Belgrade, Patterson broke his record of 200 and was second.

Levtshenko’s prize cabinet has World Championship silver and two European Championship medals. His record is 202. Herashchenko, who has surpassed 199 at best, is another medalist in the winter European Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics, Levtshenko was eighth and Kherashchenko fourth.

Among the Ukrainian pole vaulters, Marina Kilipko was in fifth place at the Tokyo Olympics with Wilma Murro. The burglary recovers from its hallmark leg injury.

Hladijtshuk also made it to the fourth in the World Championships in March. The records of the Ukrainian duo are 470 and 461.

Turku The expected men’s spear race will be further strengthened after Germany Andreas Hofmann joins the group. Hofmann has already thrown 86 yards and 52 cents this season.

Spear men coming to Turku from Grenada Anderson Peters threw a record 93.07 at the recent Diamond League race in Doha.

The Tokyo Olympic winner will also be seen in Turku Neeraj Chopra2017 world champion Johannes Vetter and fourth in the Tokyo Olympics Julian Weber and the best throwers in Finland.