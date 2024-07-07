Athletics | Two world records in Paris – The almost 40-year-old record was broken

Athletics|Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh broke the women’s high jump world record and Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s 1500m ME.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a world record in the women’s high jump.

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh jumped a score of 210 in the Paris Diamond League competition on Sunday. The previous world record of 209 was held by a Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova in the names and from 1987.

The Ukrainian, who reached the world championship in Budapest in 2023, had plans to reach his best.

“I had a feeling that I could do it. Yesterday I thought first 207 and then 210. Now I passed it on the first try, wow!” The ME woman rejoiced in a television interview.

Mahuchikh’s previous personal best was 206. The record was broken on the second attempt from a height of 207, but the world record result required only one attempt. Mahuchikh is going to the Paris Olympics in ideal condition.

“In the next competitions I will try to break my own record, which is great,” Mahuchikh was happy.

“Paris will always be in my heart because I broke the world record here.”

in Paris another world record was set, when Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s 1500m ME. Kipyegon ran a time of 3:49.04.

It improves his own ME result by seven hundredths of a second.