Sunday, July 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Two world records in Paris – The almost 40-year-old record was broken

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Two world records in Paris – The almost 40-year-old record was broken
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh broke the women’s high jump world record and Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s 1500m ME.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a world record in the women’s high jump.

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh jumped a score of 210 in the Paris Diamond League competition on Sunday. The previous world record of 209 was held by a Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova in the names and from 1987.

The Ukrainian, who reached the world championship in Budapest in 2023, had plans to reach his best.

“I had a feeling that I could do it. Yesterday I thought first 207 and then 210. Now I passed it on the first try, wow!” The ME woman rejoiced in a television interview.

Mahuchikh’s previous personal best was 206. The record was broken on the second attempt from a height of 207, but the world record result required only one attempt. Mahuchikh is going to the Paris Olympics in ideal condition.

“In the next competitions I will try to break my own record, which is great,” Mahuchikh was happy.

“Paris will always be in my heart because I broke the world record here.”

in Paris another world record was set, when Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon ran the women’s 1500m ME. Kipyegon ran a time of 3:49.04.

It improves his own ME result by seven hundredths of a second.

Faith Kipyegon rejoices at the goal. Picture: Manon Cruz/Reuters

#Athletics #world #records #Paris #40yearold #record #broken

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Miguel Borja reveals what he said to ‘Juanfer’ Quintero to take the last penalty of the match against Panama

Miguel Borja reveals what he said to 'Juanfer' Quintero to take the last penalty of the match against Panama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]