Athletics | Two athletes will be left out of the EC athletics team

Sprinter Lotta Kemppinen and walker Aku Partanen will not go to the European Championships in Munich.

Finland team for the EC athletics competitions 15.–21. August to Munich got its final shape on Monday.

The sports federation chose the javelin thrower as the last one for the team Toni Kuuselana pot thrower Sara Killinen as well as competitors for both women’s relays and men’s relay with their alternates.

“69 athletes are going to Munich. In addition, we have seven reserve athletes staying in Finland,” said the Sports Confederation’s elite sports coaching manager Tuomo Salonen in the bulletin.

Men’s javelin Toni Keränen and Topias Laine are the first and second reserve athletes to stay home. There is a reserve athlete in the women’s shot put Suvi Koskinen.

Men’s Named for the 4×100 meter relay Niko Kangasoja, Oskari Lehtonen, Samuel Purola, Samuli Samuelsson, Eino Vuori and Santeri Örn.

The women’s 4×100 meters were named Lotta Kemppinen, Anniina Korttemaa, Johanna Kylmänen, Aino Pulkkinen and Anna Pursiainen.

However, Kemppi will not be seen in the EC competitions. In his place, the originally chosen as a reserve athlete will travel to the Games Jenna Kokkonen.

Kemppi has been bothered by pain near the left Achilles tendon. Kemppinen has been training, but has not competed at all this summer.

The women’s 4×400 meter relay team was named Mette Baasaturis Kristiina Halonen and Viivi Lehikoinenwho ran in the 4×400 meter relay team of the Under-20 World Championships in Colombia Veera Mattilarunning 800 meters in European Championships Eveliina Määttänen and 400 meter runners Aino Pulkkinen and Milja Thureson.

The beginning race walker originally selected for the EC team Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen is excluded from the EC competitions.

“Aku has a nerve problem in his right buttock. It came already before the World Championships in Eugene and has not improved”, Partanen’s coach Valentin Kononen stated.

Javelin thrower by Oliver Helander the competition was interrupted at the Kaleva Games in Joensuu due to a back spasm. The back was examined on Monday.

Helander’s coach Tero Pitkämäki according to me it’s a witch’s arrow that should go away in 2-5 days.

“It changes the preparation for the Games a little, when you don’t do what was planned for 2-3 days. The view of Munich is reasonably good. By the time of the Games, there should be nothing left of this,” Pitkämäki said.