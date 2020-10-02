Athletics Tuomo Salonen elected athlete coaching manager, leaving Mikaela Ingberg behind

Pest was awarded a 31-year-old Master of Laws who is active in endurance running at the domestic level.

Athletics the sports federation has been elected SUL’s top sports coaching manager Tuomo Salonen, 31. The contract is for 2 + 2 years.

Salonen has a master’s degree in law, who has been successful as an endurance runner, has been the captain of the national team and has worked as a race manager and road surveyor.

Salonen will start work immediately and will work as SUL’s coaching and training director Jarkko Finnin and as a working couple. Salonen’s work includes, among other things, supporting the activities of coaching team athletes and their coaches and being responsible for the selection and preparation of general series value competitions.

Former javelin throwing medalist Mikaela Ingberg also applied for a place, but the choice tilted to Salose.

“We had a dozen applicants and good applicants. Jarko’s word weighed on me and we had many good candidates with whom we talked and who did not apply for a position, ”SUL’s CEO Harri Aalto said to HS.

“Such a process is never terribly easy. In this respect, a good solution was reached and we are glad that we got Tuomo for us, ”Aalto continued.

Prior to the application process, Tuomo Salonen received contacts in which he was encouraged to apply for a position.

“This is an interesting and challenging task. Work on top and competitive sports has been on my mind, and when this place came in search, it immediately interested me, ”Salonen said in a SUL press release.

Acne is pleased with the washing.

“For this, a person was sought who understands and knows the athlete’s everyday and coaching processes, international athletics and has good communication and interpersonal skills. In addition to these qualities, Salonen is an efficient and sharp actor with good responsiveness and readiness, which means that he responded really well to the profile sought, ”Finni said.

“I would crystallize the work so that Salonen’s special purpose is to help and enable top athletes and their coaches to take full advantage of the coaching process and thus produce the strongest possible international success.”

Prospects Salonen describes the international success as promising.

“We have a wide range of athletes, not just 2-3 names who can advance to the finals and even medals. Of course, it requires athlete-coaching pairs to succeed, and it must be possible to address its conditions. ”

Mailerina In the ranks of Tapio in Espoo, Salonen, who ran five medals from the Kaleva Games and 10 medals from the Finnish Championships, will continue, but the main emphasis will be on the new wash.

“I will continue to go for a run, but of course doing this job will take precedence over my own training,” says Salonen about the continuation of his own competitive career.