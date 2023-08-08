Athletics | Triple jumper Jessica Kähärä’s season is over – “Incredibly sad”

Kähärä won the bronze medal at the European Championships for under-23s.

Athlete Jessica Kähärän the breakthrough season ended at the Universiade in China at the weekend.

The woman said on Monday on his Instagram accountthat the ankle injury ends the season prematurely.

“The season that started well took a nasty turn as a result of a seemingly harmless ankle sprain at the European Youth Championships.”

“It’s incredibly sad that the season is ending.”

Kähärä, 22, won a bronze medal in the triple jump at the under-23 European Championships in July.

This summer, he set his record in the triple jump (13.87), the 100-meter hurdles (13.30) and the long jump (647).

At the Universiade, Kähärä’s modest 13.05 qualified her for tenth place in the women’s triple jump.