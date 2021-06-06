No Result
Athletics Trayvon Bromell shook the season to a peak of 9.77 at 100m

by admin_gke11ifx
June 6, 2021
in World
Bromell ran for the top of the season at 9.88 at the end of April, and on Saturday he improved it to a record 9.77 in Miami.

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell progressing at an accelerating pace into the Olympic summer.

Bromell ran for the top of the season at 9.88 at the end of April, and on Saturday he improved it to a record 9.77 in Miami.

Bromell, 25, rises to seventh with an all-time statistic.

Bromell was aided by a headwind of 1.5 meters per second, blowing within the allowable range.

Bromell reached the 60-meter World Championships in the Hall at the start of the previous Olympic season in 2016 and finished eighth in the Rio Olympic Final at 100 meters. Of the World Championships, his best achievement is the World Championship bronze from the summer of 2015.

The promising development then plunged into injuries from which he recovered to a peak only last year. During 2017–2019, he was only able to compete a few times.

