Tuesday, June 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Tough scalps for Silja Kosose – records are expected at Paavo Nurme’s games

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Tough scalps for Silja Kosose – records are expected at Paavo Nurme’s games

Reetta Hurske and Samuli Samuelsson are the center of attention at Paavo Nurmi Games.

Athletics Paavo Nurme’s competitions in Turku are a treat for sports Tuesdays, and the program includes many sports where you can expect top results. HS follows the games starting at 16:30 in this article.

Samuli Samuelsson side already held the Finnish record in 100 meters and Reetta Hurske has made a new SE in speed fences this summer. Also by Oliver Helander the spear flies far if the direction is right.

There will be plenty of excitement until the end, as the day ends with the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

#Athletics #Tough #scalps #Silja #Kosose #records #expected #Paavo #Nurmes #games

See also  Shooting | Insects surprised the shooting at the World Championships - Finnish women took team silver in trap
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Health – More rain and more heat: the dengue crisis in Peru could worsen with El Niño

Health - More rain and more heat: the dengue crisis in Peru could worsen with El Niño

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result