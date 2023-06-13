Athletics | Tough scalps for Silja Kosose – records are expected at Paavo Nurme’s games

Reetta Hurske and Samuli Samuelsson are the center of attention at Paavo Nurmi Games.

Athletics Paavo Nurme’s competitions in Turku are a treat for sports Tuesdays, and the program includes many sports where you can expect top results. HS follows the games starting at 16:30 in this article.

Samuli Samuelsson side already held the Finnish record in 100 meters and Reetta Hurske has made a new SE in speed fences this summer. Also by Oliver Helander the spear flies far if the direction is right.

There will be plenty of excitement until the end, as the day ends with the women’s 100-meter hurdles.