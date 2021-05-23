Sunday, May 23, 2021
Athletics Topi Raitanen was ninth in the Diamond League competition

May 23, 2021
Kristian Pulli scored sixth.

Steeplechase Topi Raitanen finished ninth Sunday night in the Diamond League competition in the UK. Raitanen ran in the 3,000-meter hurdles for 8.35.82. The United States Hillary Bor won with a time of 8.30.20.

Long jumper Kristian Pulli dropped to 785 at best and was sixth in the Diamond League competition. Only three men reached eight meters after the Italian Filippo Randazzo (811), Spain Eusebio Ceceres (804) and Jamaica Tajay Gayle (800) were in their own meter numbers.

