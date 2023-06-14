Athletics | Topi Raitanen stayed overnight after a hard race: “I felt like stopping the whole time”

Topi Raitanen was in a bad mood after his weak competition.

Steeplechase Top with Stripe was flying vomit in the stands of the Paavo Nurme stadium in Turku on Tuesday evening. Moments before the TV interview, he had to go to bed for the night.

However, there was no vomiting and the European champion quickly passed out.

“Let’s say it like this, as long as we had to run to the finish line. ‘Long spit’ comes from the beginning of the season, but not from the end of the season,” commented Raitanen.

Raitanen finished 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:43, which is tens of seconds away from his record of 8:16.57.

“I felt like quitting all the time, but I knew I couldn’t handle my coach Janne Ukonmaanahon number of comments. I would have had to walk home,” Raitanen said.

He and Ukonmaanaho didn’t seem worried, however. It was already the third hard race in 10 days. On the other hand, there were no competitions at the bottom during the reign, so the snacks had been eaten.

“We knew it would be difficult, but I didn’t think it would be this difficult! No god season. When you can’t find a bang in the thigh, it’s like that,” Raitanen said.

He and Ukonmaanaho know that hours have been put in during spring training. That’s why the two seemed so calm.

“Few of my seasons have gotten off to a better start. This is actually the best start to the season, even if it feels like it’s off to a bad start. I guess my own and the media’s expectations have grown,” Raitanen said.

“However, there hasn’t been such a bad race in a while. It’s a shame to run so poorly in the best race in the country.”

Ethiopia won the steeplechase Abraham Sem at 8:17,44.