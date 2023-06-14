Wednesday, June 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Topi Raitanen stayed overnight after a hard race: “I felt like stopping the whole time”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Topi Raitanen stayed overnight after a hard race: “I felt like stopping the whole time”

Topi Raitanen was in a bad mood after his weak competition.

Steeplechase Top with Stripe was flying vomit in the stands of the Paavo Nurme stadium in Turku on Tuesday evening. Moments before the TV interview, he had to go to bed for the night.

However, there was no vomiting and the European champion quickly passed out.

“Let’s say it like this, as long as we had to run to the finish line. ‘Long spit’ comes from the beginning of the season, but not from the end of the season,” commented Raitanen.

Raitanen finished 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:43, which is tens of seconds away from his record of 8:16.57.

“I felt like quitting all the time, but I knew I couldn’t handle my coach Janne Ukonmaanahon number of comments. I would have had to walk home,” Raitanen said.

He and Ukonmaanaho didn’t seem worried, however. It was already the third hard race in 10 days. On the other hand, there were no competitions at the bottom during the reign, so the snacks had been eaten.

See also  Man dies during climate strike – “Last Generation” admits mistakes

“We knew it would be difficult, but I didn’t think it would be this difficult! No god season. When you can’t find a bang in the thigh, it’s like that,” Raitanen said.

He and Ukonmaanaho know that hours have been put in during spring training. That’s why the two seemed so calm.

“Few of my seasons have gotten off to a better start. This is actually the best start to the season, even if it feels like it’s off to a bad start. I guess my own and the media’s expectations have grown,” Raitanen said.

“However, there hasn’t been such a bad race in a while. It’s a shame to run so poorly in the best race in the country.”

Ethiopia won the steeplechase Abraham Sem at 8:17,44.

Topi Raitanen ran off to sleep after his performance. Picture: Anna-Maija Naakka

#Athletics #Topi #Raitanen #stayed #overnight #hard #race #felt #stopping #time

See also  Housing | Minna Tuoma marveled at the housing association's special goodbye culture - Then her lease was terminated
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result