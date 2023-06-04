Athletics | Topi Raitanen Ryki good enough time – Nooralotta Neziri was far from her best

Topi Raitanen ran second in Bergen, Norway.

Steeplechase Top Raitanen ran the first race of the season in his main sport in Bergen, Norway. The debut race went well, as the HKV runner finished second to Spain in the race by Victor Ruiz after. The Spaniard’s winning time was 8:23.37 and Raitanen’s time was 8:24.77.

Raitanen led the race in the last lap, but Ruiz got away on the back straight and pressed for victory. Sweden was third in the competition Vidas Johansson at 8:25,34.

In others happy Finnish expressions were seen in the sports. Raitanen’s training partner Joonas Rinne placed fifth in 800 meters with the domestic best time of 1:47.99.

“The initial speed was what was ordered, but the hose clearly split in two and I was further away,” Rinne repeated about the run in SUL’s press release.

In women’s speed fences Nooralotta Neziri ran against the wind for a time of 13.17.

“The run looked quite balanced when I saw it afterwards. The wind was a bit against the side, but it’s an important victory for me when there are no ranking points,” said the paddler, who is making a strong comeback after health troubles in recent years, in SUL’s press release.

Aituri’s calf had been bothering him after last week’s race. Neziri ran a time of 13.04 in Jyväskylä last week.

“There were a few twists and turns on the way, when my calf hurt after last week’s race in Jyväskylä, and when coming here, the luggage didn’t come on the same plane. Luckily, I had my competition outfit and spikes in my hand luggage.”

