Athletics | Topi Raitanen at record speed in his opening of the outdoor track season

Raitanen ran 1500 meters in 3:38.47.

Steeplechase European champion Top Raitanen opened his outdoor track season with an excellent result in Karlsruhe, Germany.

Raitanen ran his new record of 3:38.47 in the 1,500 meter race and finished seventh. The record improvement was barely possible, i.e. one hundredth.

Belgium was the fastest in the fast-paced race Jochem Vermeulen with a time of 3:35.80.

“It was good to start the season with a record. The opening race is always one where you don’t know how the run will go, even though the training has gone well,” Raitanen said in a press release from the Finnish Sports Association (SUL).

Striped said that the initial journey seemed surprisingly easy. He said that he had been passive because the hare had been ordered so fast.

“I thought I’d be on the tail and pick up the pace in the last lap,” he said.

“Then the speed of the front dropped a bit, and at the end I was able to run the second and third laps to get past the gang. I was a little too behind at that point, but it’s always good to run a record.”

Joonas Rinne was second in the B-set with a time of 3:39.48. Santtu Heikkinen ran his record 3:40.32 in the same heat and was fourth in the heat.

Striped still don’t know if he will compete with the smooth “ton vitoso” again this summer. The season continues at the beginning of June in Bergen in his own sport, i.e. the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

“I’m looking for an uphill run and a good last ton. That race prepares for the steeplechase of the Diamond League in Paris and the Paavo Nurme Games in Turku, where I will then seek my new record.”