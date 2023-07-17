Athletics | Toni Piispanen won the World Championship bronze

Toni Piispanen’s time in the World Championship final of the 100-meter track relay was 20.56.

Finland Toni Piispanen has achieved bronze in the T51 class track and field 100 meters at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. He clocked 20.56 in the final.

Belgian winner Peter Genyn clocked a competition record of 19.79. Silver man Roger Habsch (19.97) completed Belgium’s success.

Piispanen’s medal is Finland’s fourth in Paris. Marjaana Heikkinen started the medal rounds on Tuesday with a bronze medal in the F34 class javelin throw. Amanda Kotaja won gold in the T54 class 100 meters on Friday, and Leo-Pekka Tähti reeled in T54 class 100m silver on Saturday.