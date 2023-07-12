Athletics | Ticket sales for the European Championships in Espoo are accelerating – “The main grandstand is filling up at a good pace”

Ticket sales for the under-23 European Championships in athletics have picked up just before the Games.

From the end of the week Ticket sales for the under-23 European Athletics Championship in Espoo are taking off at a gallop. The Finnish sports of women’s triple jump and moukari and men’s javelin, which seem particularly strong on Friday and Saturday, attract Finns to the Leppävaara sports park.

“Ticket sales have started to pick up speed in the last two weeks and at an ever-increasing pace”, General Secretary of the European Championships Hanne Pirkola said on Wednesday.

“The final result is not known yet, but I bet that a lot of tickets will be sold in the early days of the Games. The main stand is filling up quickly.”

Ticket sales revived when the Finnish team was named. In the last few days, ticket sales have also been boosted by the weather forecast, which is improving day by day.

“It may be that tickets are also bought later than once before. The public’s behavior has changed a little in that sense,” Pirkola surmised.

About the ticketing system more detailed data on the audience has not yet been collected.

“I don’t know exactly about the audience coming from abroad, for example. There is a fixed group traveling around the games, but we don’t yet know how many of them will come to the event from abroad,” continued Pirkola.

“I believe that quite a few athletes’ close circles will come to the games from abroad.”

The general secretary hopes that the Games will develop into a high-quality athletics event, where both the athletes and the public enjoy themselves.

“We have many goals for the Games. In addition to the results related to ticket sales and the economy, I hope that we would see performances from both Finnish and foreign athletes that would leave the spectators feeling good,” Pirkola said.

“An additional hope is that the volunteers of the Games would have a good feeling from the Games.”

Read more: Katriina Wright represents Finland and is amazed by the constant drinking of coffee and eating of bread