Athletics Three-time title medalist Mikaela Ingberg seeks SUL’s top spot: “Supporting athletes is close to my heart”

Javelin throw triple medalist Mikaela Ingberg is a strong candidate for the new coaching director of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

Ingberg, 46, confirmed to HS on Friday that he had applied for a seat.

“It’s true,” Ingberg says.

He has discussed the matter with the CEO of SUL, who is responsible for the selection Harri Aallon and recently elected head of coaching and training Jarkko Finnin with.

The coaching director will be Finn’s working couple.

Former SUL Coaching Director Kari Niemi-Nikkola will return to his post in the Ministry of Education and Culture. In SUL’s new organization, the Niemi-Nikkola pest is divided into two parts.

Coaching Director task is to be responsible for the athletes ’value choices and take care of the affairs of the national team’s contract athletes.

“Sparring the coaching process, being in everyday life and problem-solving thinking are very familiar to me and my strengths,” Ingberg says.

He points out that choice is not a gender issue.

“It possibly comes up, and is an additional spice around other things when chosen. Supporting athletes is close to my heart. It’s teamwork. ”

In 1995, Mikaela Ingberg threw the World Championship bronze in Gothenburg.­

Ingbergin my own racing career ended in 2010 with a shoulder injury in a gym in the usa.

In addition to seven Finnish championships, Ingberg won one World Championship bronze (1995) and two European Championship bronzes (1998 and 2002).

After his active career, Ingberg worked in the Top Sports Unit of the Olympic Committee as an expert for the competition team and, among other things, as a youth team leader. He has also worked in international competition organizations, such as the 2013 European Championships in Gothenburg.

Most recently, he worked for 2.5 years as a temporary manager-coach at the Vaasa Regional Sports Academy.

“I’ve seen many things in terms of sport and organization tasks. I find the position of coaching leader attractive. I have also seen how other types of work, “says Ingberg.

In 2013–2014, Ingberg participated in the first professional coaching degree for former top athletes. One of those who attended the same course was the current leader of the degree, the hammer thrower Olli-Pekka Karjalainen.

Coaching Director washed will be filled later in the fall, perhaps as early as this month. Finni will take office on October 1.

“Jarko has a lot to say in the selection. His choice sparked my own interest, ”Ingberg says.

Decathlete Finni and Ingberg were on the same Finnish European Championship team in 1994 in Helsinki.

