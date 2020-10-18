Athletics Therese Johaug’s attention to athletics has dulled the Norwegian record woman: “It has annoyed me endlessly”

Ingrid Kristiansen lost one of her records over the weekend when Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal succeeded in a 10-kilometer road run.

10,000 meters Norwegian record woman Ingrid Kristiansen has not been pleased with the attention given to the skier Therese Johaug has received from his track runs.

Kristiansen, 64, lost one of his records over the weekend when Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal ran a 10-kilometer road run below Kristiansen’s record time. Grøvdal survived the trip at 30.32 in the Hytteplanmila race. From a previous record, 25 seconds split.

Reached by NRK, Kristiansen said he was pleased that his record was finally broken. At the same time, he was asked for his opinion on skier Therese Johaug. Johaug’s success on the track and field track has garnered a lot of attention in recent years. In 2019, he won the Norwegian championship with 10,000 meters.

“Focusing on Johaugan has annoyed me endlessly,” Kristiansen said.

He stressed that the annoyance is not caused by Johaug running. It is, according to him, on the one hand that other runners do not receive media attention and on the other hand that international performances from Norwegians have been low.

Kristiansen said after Johaug’s championship consider it tragic that Johaug won the race by more than two minutes. He hoped the victory of the ski star would awaken the athletics crowd.

Now Grøvdal, who has run at a record pace, has won two European Championship bronzes in his career. First in 2016 from 10,000 meters and two years later from 3,000 meters of obstacles.

When Johaug won his Norwegian championship just over a year ago, Grøvdal was not involved in the ten-tonne. Instead, he won the 5,000-meter race.

In NRK’s ​​case, Grøvdal did not comment extensively on Johaug’s participation in the competitions. He noted that Johaug’s attention is above all about the status of cross-country skiing in Norway.

Grøvdal is aiming for the Tokyo Olympics. He estimates 10,000 meters seems like a good distance.

“I feel like I’m already in 2021 because these runs are part of it. I am motivated to run, “he said.