Athletics | There were wild times in the Diamond League

Athletics|Noah Lyles set his own record.

Noah Lyles issued a storm warning at the latest now with the Olympics in mind. He clocked a personal best in the men’s 100m at the London Diamond League, running a time of 9.81.

There was also a strong result in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, when the Dutch star Femke Bol ran the fastest time seen in the Diamond League. Bol improved the competition record he set a year ago by 0.15 seconds.

of Jamaica Nickisha Pryce broke the Jamaican, Diamond League and personal bests in the women’s 400m. 48.57, recorded as the world’s new top time of the season, is less than a second short of the world record time.

In men, a British man on the same trip Matthew Hudson-Smith charmed the home crowd by running the world season’s top time of 43.74, which is also a new European record.