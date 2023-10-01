Athletics | There is a rule in the long jump and triple jump that made the top jumpers protest: “It’s really bad”

Oklahoma

Jacob Fincham-Dukes had just returned from his tour of honor at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. The British flag fluttering on the shoulders meant the realization of a big dream.

However, the jumper’s party was short-lived. Although the jump of 806 centimeters, which entitled him to the silver medal, was marked on the scoreboard throughout the competition, a protest was brewing behind the scenes.

A protest that had already been made during the third round of the long jump final.

“Most people think I lost the protest and that’s it,” says Fincham-Dukes.

“The worst thing is that I only heard about the protest in the tunnel when I was leaving the stadium. I was allowed to run the lap of honor, talk to the TV cameras. Then a random journalist told me about the protest.”

Fincham-Dukes says she would have approached the final rounds of the race differently if she had known about the protest.

“It would have changed the outcome of the whole race”, believes Fincham-Dukes.

Jacob Fincham-Dukes only finished fifth in the August 2022 EC final with his result of 797. The rejected jump carried 9 centimeters further.

of Munich soppa is not the only controversial overstepping judgment in recent years. The rule change made in November 2020 pushed the long jump and triple jump strongly towards video technology.

According to the new rule of the International Association of Athletics Federations, a jump is overstepped if the athlete’s shoe crosses the imaginary laser line at any point during the effort. In practice, this means that the jump can be judged as overstepped, even if the jumper, when entering the effort, places his foot behind the effort line in an approved manner.

The effort line is located between the white and colored parts of the board.

The International Association of Athletics Federations justifies the rule change on its website as follows: “We felt that this rule would be easier to understand and judge.”

The rule, which was meant to simplify the sentencing of overstepping, received a critical reception from athletes and coaches.

“The problem with the new rule is that it creates a lot of subjective feedback,” says Fincham-Dukes.

“We should remove all subjectivity from the equation. In my opinion, a roomful of people rewinding video recordings after the race should not make decisions.”

A match official inspects the springboard during the men’s long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.

An overstepped jump used to be judged with the help of a block of wax. If the athlete left a mark in the wax, the jump was overstepped. If no trace was visible in the wax, the jump was accepted. The wax plank rule minimizes subjective speculation.

Jumpers World founder of a popular social media platform called Andreas Trajkovski think the current effort line rule is unfair. However, he would not take back the old wax plank rule, as it led to the acceptance of oversteppers in the absence of a trace.

“The problem is not the rule for crossing the line, but the point at which the line is crossed,” says Trajkovski.

According to Trajkovski, the determining factor should be the first contact with the board. After that, the movement of the shoe should not be affected.

In Trajkovski’s opinion, the overstepping should be judged from the point where the jumper places his foot on the board. According to the current effort line rule, the jumper’s foot may not cross the effort line at any point during plank contact. According to the rule, the observation picture above would be overstepped.

“If you look at the World Championships, 95% of the oversteps happened when the effort leg moved, not where it was stepped on,” said Trajkovski.

“It’s really bad for the sport.”

Andreas Trajkovski is the founder and CEO of Jumpers World. Photo of the triple jump competition in Zagreb, Croatia from September.

Macedonian Trajkovski, who holds the record 791, is himself one of the victims of the new rule. The tip of his jumping spike crossed the effort line at the Macedonian championships only after the first contact.

Trajkovski, frustrated by the worldwide invalidation of long jumps by video analysis, is determined to change the situation.

Through Jumpers World, which reaches more than a million followers, Trajkovski offers the athletics community a platform to discuss and share opinions.

A US track and field legend by Carl Lewis a comment on Jumpers World’s Instagram post sums up the prevailing opinion in the athletics world:

“Here we go again. Let’s solve a problem that didn’t even exist.”

In addition to creating a global social media platform, Trajkovski set up an address to change the trespassing rule. Almost four thousand people have already expressed their opinion by signing the petition.

“We are here to make the rule simpler,” says Trajkovski.

“If we like it in a big group, our message will be taken seriously.”

Trajkovski the effort has already paid off. Representatives of the International Association of Athletics Federations have contacted the man to discuss the athletes’ perspective on the matter. During the two meetings, the union assured that the problem would be taken seriously next year.

However, the Diamond League final indicated that change is already in the works.

Trajkovski noticed that Eugene’s officials judged oversteppers based on plank contact before the shoe moved. The Macedonian speculates that the federation tested a new rule change – one that the athletics community has requested.

