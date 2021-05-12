Athletics The youngest in the Supernelikon sets a world record, others dream of Finland’s records and Olympic place

Sedge In the arbor, Senni Salminen, Lotta Kemppinen and Silja Kosose is a common dream: the quartet plans to be in record condition on the athletics fields in the summer.

If all goes well, all four can also realize their second dream: to compete for the first time in their careers at the Olympics.

“Tokyo is marked in red on my calendar. I plan to run both trips there, ”says Kuivisto decisively at the opening ceremony of the athletics season at the Sports Mill in Helsinki.

Sara Kuivisto­

Porvoo resident Kuivisto received a new lift again in the winter when he reached the semi-finals of 800 meters in the European Championships. Last summer, he made a trip to Finland’s record many times, but was 2.01.60 seconds behind in his best time. Wind Merikoski of the time (2.00.59).

Kuivisto’s goal is to be the first Finnish woman to fall below two minutes by 800 meters. The Tokyo Olympic limit is 1.59.50.

Last summer, the Olympic limits could not be broken because of the corona pandemic, there were few races and a large proportion of the world’s runners could not compete at all.

“Can it even be said to race when I ran at my own pace. It was frustrating to run alone in Finland, ”says Kuivisto.

At a European mile of 1,500 meters, Kuivisto aims Sinikka Tyynelän SE time 4.06.01. Tyynelä ran it 43 years ago in 1977, and it is one of the oldest women’s records in Finland. The litter record is 4.08.85.

“Finnish records,” Kuivisto names when it comes to coming summer is his dream.

Lotta Kemppinen­

Helsinki resident One of Lotta Kemppinen’s dreams came true already in the winter in the European Championship halls, when she ran a surprise silver in 60 meters.

It was a medal that 23-year-old Kemppinen says he has dreamed of since he was little.

“It was incredible to receive a congratulatory letter from the President of the Republic home,” Kemppinen recalls of a happy March.

Kemppinen has set a goal to fall below 11.30 seconds per 100 meters on the summer outdoor tracks. Violation of the Olympic limit (11.15) requires Helinä Marjamäki Finland’s record (11.13) below.

The Olympic place among 56 women can also be detached with the ranking points that Kemppinen is trying to collect already in his season opener on May 21 in Germany.

Senni Salminen­

Imatralainen Senni Salminen has risen like a stealth Kristiina Mäkelän as a challenger in the triple jump. Salminen was only ten cents below the Tokyo Olympic limit by 14 meters and 32 cents in the qualifying halls. In the European Championship finals, he jumped to seventh (14.14).

Salmi is coached by the Finnish champion of pole vaulting in recent years Matti Mononen, which is a new kind of vigor for the jumper’s hocks.

“Increase speed and strength,” says 25-year-old Salminen about the results of the coaching.

32 athletes will be admitted to the Tokyo three-jump site, as well as other field sports. In the current ranking list, Mäkelä is 26th in the Doha World Cup with a result of 26.26.

“Olympic place and Finnish record,” Salminen says of his own dreams in the summer of 2021.

The three-jump SE 14.39 is Heli Koivulan on behalf of.

Silja Kosonen­

Raisio Silja Kososen the summer dream is completely in a class of its own if compared to Kuivisto, Kemppi or Salmis.

On the same weekend of March, when Finland took three medals in the European Championships, Kosonen threw a wild hammer result at the winter championships in Kaustinen.

Kosonen’s result of 72 meters and 44 cents was the elite of the age group in an international comparison. He was left with only 80 cents of Chinese Zhang Wenxiun 19-year-old world record (73.24).

The Tokyo Olympic line was barely six centimeters away.

“The throw wasn’t perfect in the winter when the ring got wet and there was snow. But there wasn’t too much trying, ”says Kosonen.

In the spring, he calmed down his internship for the duration of his undergraduate writing, but now the rehearsals are once again completely brawling on.

“In the summer, you can become a youth ME. That is my dream. Oh and of course it’s Tokyo. Getting there is quite a realistic goal. ”

Finnish Sports Confederation as a goal is to get more than 20 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Olympics.