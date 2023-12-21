Athletics | The world's best javelin thrower was operated on in Finland – the doctor's words changed his life irrevocably

Magnus Kirt wanted to return to the top of the javelin after a terrible injury, but it was impossible.

Magnus Kirt was the strongest spearman in the world four years ago.

In the summer of 2019, the Estonian raced an arc of more than 90 meters in two days in different competitions. His record of 90.61 was set at that time in Kuortane.

In his last race of the same year at the World Cup arena in Doha, Kirt threw 86.21. That was enough for silver.

In the fifth round of the World Cup final, Kirt lunged after his throw and landed shoulder first. His pitching career practically ended there.

“My shoulder was already showing symptoms before the race and I was afraid with every throw that it wouldn't last anymore. On the fifth throw, the shoulder joint came out of its socket. The arm was already broken before I fell”, reveals Kirt.

“So the injury was not caused by falling. Of course it made the injury worse.”

Magnus Kirt fell after his fifth throw and was badly injured.

Kirt was taken from the stadium to the hospital for filming, and there the whole grimness of the situation was revealed. There were more muscle injuries than the law allows. There was a big surgery ahead in Finland, and after that a painfully long rehabilitation.

“I didn't think at that point that my career was over. After all, I threw my best season ever and I wanted to get back to the same level.”

Kirt competed no less than 15 times in the 2019 season. He threw a total of nine times over 87 meters and crossed the 90-meter line twice.

“After my shoulder was operated on and I talked to the doctor, it became clear to me that I would never get back to the level I was at in 2019. It hurt hard when I realized that I wasn't going to be an Olympic champion and the best thrower in the world.”

In the trophy cabinet, you can already find a World Championship silver and an European Championship bronze.

“However, I decided to continue training. But when I got over one injury, another one took its place. After the shoulder went the back and then the stomach. I realized that I can only return as Estonian champion at most”, he laughs.

Kirt won his country's championship in his return race in 2022, when the javelin flew 73.67. It was the last race of his career.

Magnus Kirt visited Kuortane in November.

Kirt told Sanoma about his experiences at the Kuortanene sports college. He was an invited guest at the international javelin seminar giving a presentation about his own career and training for the first time.

“The performance was almost as exciting as before the competition,” admits Kirt.

In addition to Kirti, Kuortane was lectured by India's German head coach Klaus Bartonetz. He is an Olympic champion By Neeraj Chopra personal trainer.

More than 60 coaches from around the world had arrived. Only a dozen Finnish coaches were present.

However, let's go back to that controversial plunging after the throw. Kirt always made handsome dives after his throw – why the hell?

“My throw was based on high speed, it felt more natural to go over the support leg than to try to invest energy in stopping the speed against the support leg.”

“However, I do not recommend this method for young throwers. It is worth learning the technique so that the speed stops after the final pull on the supporting leg. It is Uwe Hohn threw more than 100 meters, and he didn't fall after the throw,” Kirt reminded.

“ I certainly wasn't able to achieve the same results as Seppo Räty in the shooting range, but he also had a quick hand at the end of the throw.

Kirt admits that he too has been hurt by his lunges.

“When I was younger, the skin on my palms and stomach could “burn” when I came to the surface of the field at speed.”

Kirt recalled as a thrower Jan Zeleznya. He was not a powerhouse, but more of a technical and fast thrower.

“I put a lot of effort into running and jumping in training. They developed the legs, and that's where the throw comes from. From fast feet, whose movement is then followed by a fast hand.”

"I put a lot of effort into running and jumping in training. They developed the legs, and that's where the throw comes from. From fast feet, whose movement is then followed by a fast hand."

Estonian currently coaches the best female thrower in his country Gedly Support. The Estonian, who took silver in the European Championships for under-23s, threw 60.65 last year.

“He has all the qualities to throw more than 65 meters even next summer.”

“After all, you have some tough women coming up in Finland too, especially Annilinnea Alase there are prerequisites to rise to the top of the world”, Kirt assesses.

Kirti also has a clear view of Finnish male javelin throwers.

“Oliver Helander is a real super talent. I believe that the Tero Pitkämäki in coaching, he is polished into a diamond to become the spearhead of the world. He will definitely be able to challenge Neeraj Chopra in the upcoming prestigious competitions.”