Athletics | The world record was in danger – a wild time in the Diamond League

12.7. 21:40

of Monaco In the Diamond League, we saw a huge 800-meter race, where even the world record was at risk.

Algerian Djamel Sedjati won the race with a time of 1:41.46, a new world record, a Diamond League record and an Algerian record. Sedjat’s time ran out David Rudishan only 55 hundredths of the world record run in 2012.

He ran second Mohamed Attaoui with a new Spanish record of 1:42.04. Also Swedish Andreas Kramer improved his country’s record with a time of 1:43.13.

Men’s The 400-meter hurdle race was also expected to be at the top level, when three of the best runners of all time started from adjacent tracks.

The world record was not broken in the night in Monaco, but the United States took the tough competition Ray Benjamin with a time of 46.67 ahead of Norway Karsten Warholm and Brazil Alison dos Santos. Warholm’s time was 46.73 and dos Santos’s 47.18.

Warholm holds the world record of 45.94. The second fastest time in history was 46.17 by Benjamin and the third fastest time was 46.29 by dos Santos.