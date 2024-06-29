Athletics | The WC medalists are in awe of the arrangements for the Kaleva Games

Athletics|Athletes suffer from the heat.

29.6. 9:45

Vaasa

Mercury on Friday, it rose to around 30 degrees at Vaasa’s Kaarlenkent, which serves as the stage for the weekend’s Kaleva Games.

The weather was scorching to say the least when the shot putters and javelin women marched onto the field on Friday afternoon. The sun was shining from a clear sky, and there was no sign of a cooling wind.

Only a small, transparent plastic canopy was set up near the pushing and throwing places, which offered no protection from the sun.

This garnered reprimands and shot put from the SM medalists Arttu from Korkeasalo and From Nico Oksase and a javelin thrower Moved from Elomaa.

“There were really nice Plexiglas in that canopy, but they didn’t protect anything,” Korkeasalo explained.

“In this kind of weather, it should be clear that there would be a dark cover in the canopy and possibly a fan or something similar,” continued Oksanen.

Nico Oksanen would have wished that the hot conditions had been taken into account better at Kaarlenkent.

Women’s Shot Put Championship winner Emilia Kangas photographed in front of the roof that received criticism.

He pointed out that it was not the first time that there have been problems with the domestic competition arrangements.

“These are bound to happen year after year. When it rains, we wonder in the rain why there are no canopies, and when it’s hot, the same thing.”

“These things will not change.”

Kaleva Games general secretary Mikael Nordman admits that the canopy on the field was not optimal for the hot weather.

“If it had rained, then it would have worked well.”

Nordman promised to find out if it would be possible to mold the roof before Saturday’s games.

Ball men said that during the competition they sought protection from the serm, which was located near the grandstand.

The athletes were not completely ignored, as they were offered a drink immediately after the competition.

Similar heat is not known for Saturday and Sunday.