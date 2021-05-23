Athletics The United States pounded a wild ball result: Ryan Crouser crossed 23 meters as the third man in sport history

Crouser’s push is the longest in 31 years.

American shot putter Ryan Crouser leaves for the Olympic summer in fierce condition. Crouser rose to third place in the all-time statistic of the sport when he hit a 23.01 push in Tucson, Texas.

The U.S. Athletics Federation says on its Twitter account that the result is the best in 31 years.

Only world record man has pushed Crouser beyond Randy Barnes twice and Ulf Timmermann once. In May 1990, the American Barnes pushed first 23.10 and still less than a week later the current ME 23.12.

Before Barnes, the world record was set by East German Timmermann, who pushed 23.06 in May 1988.

28-year-old Crouser had a previous record of 22.91, in which he shared third place with the Italian Alessandro Andrein and American Joe Kovacsin with.