Athletics | The trickery of the marathon fraudsters was revealed in the photo – the colorful marine explanation did not save from the sentence

The Honduran marathon record was run by the wrong man.

In March A strange incident was seen at the 2021 Dresden Marathon. Ivan Zarco ran the Honduran record of 2:17:46 in the race, but two days later it turned out that another runner had competed with his number.

In reality, the time 2:17:46 was run by a Spaniard Camilo Santiago and Zarco, who was 37 at the time, did not aim for the Tokyo Olympics.

The duo’s trick was revealed when the Spanish running website Joy Corredor wrote about it two days later and posted a photowhere the scam was revealed.

The AIU (Athletics Integrity Unit), which oversees ethical issues in athletics, investigated the matter and after a two-year investigation, it announced its decision this week.

The AIU found that the duo had violated several sections of the competition rules and sentenced both runners to a half-year ban, which will last until August 2023.

About that news also spanish Sport-magazine.

of Santiago according to the story, he had traveled to Germany to act as Zarco’s bunny, although Zarco was reluctant to run due to leg problems.

While the two were warming up for the race, Santiago’s gear bag was stolen from the park where he had left it. The bag contained, among other things, Santiago’s race number and a timing chip.

Zarco then decided to skip the marathon and suggested that Santiago run with his number. According to Santiago and Zarco, they asked permission for the exchange from the race organizers. According to the runners, they got it too.

AIU heard the parties involved and the organizers of the competition. According to the German organizers, no one could give permission to transfer the number to another runner.

There was a place in the starting area where race numbers could be printed, so there was no need to use another runner’s number.

“It was a deliberate arrangement,” AIU states in its reasoning.