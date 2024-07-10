Athletics | The top marathoner’s explanations did not sink in – a long suspension for a doping violation

Athletics|Kenya’s doping cartels continued. Top marathoner Lawrence Cherono was sentenced to a seven-year suspension for a doping violation.

Kenyan Lawrence Cherono was just two seconds short of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The runner will not be seen at the Paris Olympics due to a doping conviction.

The winner of the Boston and Chicago marathons was banned for seven years for using a banned substance, reports news agency Reuters.

Trimetazidine, which is used to treat coronary artery disease, was found in Cherono’s, 35, doping sample in July 2022 in an out-of-competition doping test.

AIU, the independent disciplinary body of the International Association of Athletics Federations, announced the doping scandal in message service X.

Cherono first explained to AIU that he had been suffering from stomach pains, for which the doctor had given him an injection of a banned substance. He later changed his story and said that his medication had mixed with his wife’s.

The explanations did not work for the AIU, but Cherono was banned for four years for a doping violation and another four years for tampering with a sample or attempting to do so. AIU reduced the suspension by a year for the good that Cherono admitted and accepted his wrongdoing.

The ban is calculated to start on July 16, 2022, when the positive doping test was taken. The AIU ruled that Cherono did not have a special license to use the banned drug.

Cherono joins dozens of Kenyans convicted of doping this year.

Prohibitions have been issued throughout the year, but on June 4, an unprecedented crowd was seen. Kenyan media Nation reported that the Kenyan anti-doping organization ADAK had suspended 33 Kenyan athletes, 26 of whom were track and field athletes.

The increased number of doping carts is the result of enhanced doping testing. The Kenyan government granted ADAK additional funding in 2022.

Corrected at 10:39 p.m.: Corrected non-competition ban to activity ban.