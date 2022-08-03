Athletics | The teenage star made a rude gesture after running the youth ME and had to explain his action: “I’m sorry if someone got hurt”

Letsile Tebogo beckoned to his opponents in the middle of the 100-meter run, but still broke the youth world record. He said the gesture was a tribute to Usain Bolt.

19 years old the super promise of sprinting Letsile Tebogo broke his own under-20 world record in the 100m at the Junior World Championships in Colombia.

Tebogo ran a dazzling time of 9.91 in the World Cup final. The speedster from Botswana is not for nothing compared to his idol Usain Boltan adult ME man, because even he didn’t run that fast in his youth.

However, speed is not the only reason why the two sprinters resemble each other. Tebogo focused the last 20 meters of his record run on shaking his finger at his opponents. In his time, Bolt was also involved in the same cockiness.

Despite the gesture, none of the other contestants came close to the winner. Silver medalist Bouwahjgie Nkrumie left at 10.02.

Thank you had to explain his gesture to the media after the run.

“I’m sorry if anyone was hurt. I saw all the fans there and I did it so they could enjoy the race. I wanted to remind them of what Usain Bolt did back in the day. He is my idol and I look up to him,” Tebogo said International Association of Athletics Federations by.

“I didn’t plan the wind-up in advance, but as soon as I took the first step off the racks, I knew the championship was mine. I didn’t worry about time. I didn’t even look at it.”