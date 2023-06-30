Athletics | The sports federation is drifting into financial trouble – the World Cup trip was “exceptionally expensive”

The CEO admits that SUL is making a financial loss for the second year in a row.

Finn athletics is in its heyday. Athletes are breaking their records, TV viewership is skyrocketing, and ticket sales for the Kaleva Games held in Lahti at the end of July are going strong.

When Reetta Hurske, Wilma Murto, Top Raitanen and the partners arrive at the Lahti stadium, the mouths of the bosses of the Finnish Sports Association will surely be full of brass. But when the SC championships and in general the entire current season ends in the fall, expressions will certainly become serious.

Namely, financially, the Finnish Sports Association is facing problems. Managing director Harry Aalto admits that SUL makes a loss for the second year in a row.

“Yes, this fiscal year is also going to be freezing with these prospects. Of course, this has already been taken into account in the budget,” says Aalto.

“I believe that the gap that has arisen will be closed during the next season. Then our goal is to make around 200,000 euros plus. Then what we will organize is a traditional international match against Sweden, while this year it will be contested in the western neighbor.”

"We do everything we can so that we don't have to eliminate anything from top sports itself," says SUL CEO Harri Aalto.

Strongly top sports-driven SUL made a total loss of around 120,000 euros last year. A big reason behind the losses was the excessively expensive travel costs of the athletes.

Finally, an unusually large group of Finns traveled to the World Championships held in Oregon, USA, because SUL’s top sports management realized the importance of ranking points well in advance of the summer. Athletes who had done well in the international ranking table of athletes were qualified for the Games, in addition to those who broke the actual WC limits.

SUL also wanted to reward the athletes who achieved the right to participate based on ranking points on the race trip. But the problem was especially the schedule: a large part of the ranking athletes’ choices only became clear as the h-moment approached, when the costs of both plane tickets and accommodation were already in the sky due to maximum demand.

According to Sanoma’s information, the round-trip plane tickets of some Finnish athletes cost up to 7,000–8,000 euros.

“I don’t remember the prices of the individual plane tickets anymore, but when the flights were added together with accommodation fees and other expenses, an unexpectedly large cost spike arose. The World Cup trip therefore became exceptionally expensive,” says Aalto.

Next season towards, making a positive result of around 200,000 euros is easier said than done. Aalto is well aware of this, according to which SUL is about 100,000 euros behind due to the costs raised by high inflation.

Next season towards, making a positive result of around 200,000 euros is easier said than done. Aalto is well aware of this, according to which SUL is about 100,000 euros behind due to the costs raised by high inflation.

“Based on the current information, it’s about a hundred tons, which we have to do more on top of everything else in order to stick to the plan we made before inflation,” says Aalto.

A relevant question is what effect all this has on the athletes’ preparation processes.

“We do everything we can so that we don’t have to eliminate anything from top sports itself. We want to maintain our current operational level”, Aalto underlines.

“I am confident. However, if things don’t go as expected, then we have to compromise on something. As said, we are now doing everything we can to avoid such a situation.”

In the inner circles we wonder about the union's travel arrangements, the costs of which were reportedly exceeded by 200,000–300,000 euros last season. And also why SUL gets a big financial benefit from the Kaleva Games without bearing any kind of risk. It falls to the organizing club.

In the inner circles we wonder about the union’s travel arrangements, the costs of which were reportedly exceeded by 200,000–300,000 euros last season. And also why SUL gets a big financial benefit from the Kaleva Games without bearing any kind of risk. It falls to the organizing club.

According to Sanoma’s information, SUL receives EUR 100,000–150,000 in pure money from the Kaleva Games, as well as free advertising worth about EUR 250,000.

“On top of that, the TV contract between SUL and Yle is marginal in value. It’s weak compared to, for example, football, which gets significantly more buzz, even though it’s clearly losing in viewership,” one of the sources sees.

The value of the TV contract has been reported to be 350,000–450,000 euros annually.

“Of course I won’t comment on the prices, in general the Yle agreement is good for us. The visibility of athletics is guaranteed, and Yelle will certainly like the contract, because the sport attracts a large number of spectators to every race”, Aalto states.