Athletics | The sports federation does not support gender-neutral competitions for children: “Let’s keep girls and boys in their own leagues”

Finland The Sports Confederation (Sul) does not support the idea of ​​organizing joint gender-neutral competitions for girls and boys.

“The fact that girls and boys who have reached a certain age compete with each other in athletics and in the same series is not a way to promote equality in sports”, President of Suli Riikka Pakarinen says Sanomi.

The issue became a topic of conversation when, at the beginning of September, sports competitions were organized for students of Swedish-speaking primary schools on the grounds of the Helsinki Zoo, where girls and boys competed in the same series

A total of 18 gold medals were awarded at the event, of which the girls won four. All in all, the girls won 16 medals out of a total of 60 medals in the sports competitions.

Pakarinen does not take a position on the competition in question, because schools can organize their competitions as they wish, but speaks about the matter on a phenomenal level and in general.

“Let’s basically keep girls and boys in their own leagues. That’s my view and that of the Finnish Sports Federation,” Pakarinen says.

He emphasizes that athletics is already an exceptionally egalitarian sport. Women and men compete in the same sports and in the same places.

The public monetary prizes are equally large and nowadays also the board of the athletics umbrella organization has the same number of men and women.

Competitors in the School Relay Carnival in Ratina, Tampere in May 2019.

International the Athletics Association (WA) has stated its position that the sport wants to protect the women’s division, and therefore have separate divisions for men and women.

Instead, mixed relays and team races are recommended, as WA also wants.

“Already from pre-puberty, men and boys get an advantage in strength, oxygen uptake and body structure from the increased testosterone compared to women and girls, which is not a good thing in terms of the motivation of the latter when competing in the same series,” Pakarinen says.

It’s a different matter when we’re talking about very small children. Then it can be a good thing that the children compete together.

“However, in some cases, nine-year-old boys start to get the benefits of puberty in their sports performance. However, there are many individual differences,” says Pakarinen.

Lajiliitto has not instructed clubs in forming children’s training groups from a gender perspective.

“In the big picture, of course, it is good to hear the children and young people themselves in these kinds of questions. How do they experience that kind of competition. At this point, the feedback has probably been negative. It’s not an incentive to compete in the same series,” Pakarinen says.

Sports Federation director of coaching and training Jarkko Finni says that the most important training goals of the childhood phase are the emergence of enthusiasm and the development of general practice.

“Too often in children’s competitive activities, there is a lot of waiting and standing. There are few repetitions. We need a critical reflection on the models and rules for implementing children’s competitions that are more flexible than the current ones,” says Finni.

The results are not statistically valid even when girls and boys compete in the same series.

“It’s not so black and white and competition situations can be different, such as cross-country races where you can run together. Recording the results is a different matter. I personally support their continued registration by age group and gender, even in the event that the competition was held continuously,” says Finni.