Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | The shot putter broke the speed fences in a special style in 32 seconds

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | The shot putter broke the speed fences in a special style in 32 seconds

Jolie’s Boumkwo had to continue Friday’s shot put race on Saturday in a running race.

Athletics The 1st division of the EC team competition saw a special event on Saturday, when the shot putter Jolie’s Boumkwo competed in the high hurdles.

Boumkwo, representing Belgium, covered the 100-meter distance in his own style with a time of 32.91, which means he lost to the second-worst runner in his division by almost 20 seconds.

The Belgian record holder in the shot put went on the hunt for European Championship points when the speed bump Anna Zagré or a 400-meter paddle Hanne Claes were not available.

Boumkwo fought the fenced front straight to the finish line, got the personal record abbreviation PB after his name on the score line and brought two points to Belgium by finishing 15th.

Behind him was the Swiss who was disqualified due to a false start Ditaji Kambundji.

“If we can keep our place thanks to these two points, then it was useful,” Boumkwo told a French-language Belgian newspaper after the race La Dernière Heuren by.

See also  Supervisor BFT ends contract with Pels Rijcken

Boomkwo ran in Chorzów, Poland in the B heat, the fastest of which was the Spaniard Teresa Errandone on time 13.22.

The category victory went to genuine Poland in the A category For Pia Skrzyszowska (12.77). Finland Reetta Hurske ran a time of 13.09 and was fourth.

#Athletics #shot #putter #broke #speed #fences #special #style #seconds

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Music | This is what Midsummer looks like on Minnesota’s Kaleva Island, where American Finns have celebrated the midsummer festival for 85 years

Music | This is what Midsummer looks like on Minnesota's Kaleva Island, where American Finns have celebrated the midsummer festival for 85 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result