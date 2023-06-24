Athletics | The shot putter broke the speed fences in a special style in 32 seconds

Jolie’s Boumkwo had to continue Friday’s shot put race on Saturday in a running race.

Athletics The 1st division of the EC team competition saw a special event on Saturday, when the shot putter Jolie’s Boumkwo competed in the high hurdles.

Boumkwo, representing Belgium, covered the 100-meter distance in his own style with a time of 32.91, which means he lost to the second-worst runner in his division by almost 20 seconds.

The Belgian record holder in the shot put went on the hunt for European Championship points when the speed bump Anna Zagré or a 400-meter paddle Hanne Claes were not available.

Boumkwo fought the fenced front straight to the finish line, got the personal record abbreviation PB after his name on the score line and brought two points to Belgium by finishing 15th.

Behind him was the Swiss who was disqualified due to a false start Ditaji Kambundji.

“If we can keep our place thanks to these two points, then it was useful,” Boumkwo told a French-language Belgian newspaper after the race La Dernière Heuren by.

Boomkwo ran in Chorzów, Poland in the B heat, the fastest of which was the Spaniard Teresa Errandone on time 13.22.

The category victory went to genuine Poland in the A category For Pia Skrzyszowska (12.77). Finland Reetta Hurske ran a time of 13.09 and was fourth.