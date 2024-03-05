Athletics | The seriously injured Margot Chevrier updated the news from the hospital

Chevrier continued to joke, even though he has a long rehabilitation ahead of him from an open ankle fracture.

Athletics a pole vaulter who was seriously injured in the World Indoor Championships Margot Chevrier has posted an update from the hospital.

Frenchman Chevrier, 24, was badly injured in the final of the pole vault and suffered an open fracture of his ankle. The ankle was operated on for the first time in Britain on Sunday and for the second time in France.

The accident happened when Chevrier tried to cross the 465 for the first time. The jump failed, and Chevrier fell partially past the mattress.

His foot hit the cane mount. Chevrier was left lying on the ground and screaming in pain. Emergency services arrived immediately, and Chevrier was treated on the spot. He was carried away from the competition area on a stretcher.

Chevrier posted a picture on Instagram with a long text on Monday. He is sitting on a hospital bed with his left leg in a stable cast, but with a small smile on his face.

“I could have come away from the World Championships with one medal, but instead I came away with three screws in my leg,” Chevrier writes.

He recounts the events and admits that the injury is serious. Nevertheless, he plans to participate in the Paris Olympics in front of his home crowd.

“The road back is long, but we have five months.”

“Like (a pole vaulter) Thibaut Collet said, 'you've been thrown at the wheelbarrow, take your chainsaw and drive'. Or something like that, I had been given Scottish morphine,” Chevrier continued with a shrug emoji.