Athletics | The schedule was changed due to heavy rain – HS follows the under-23 European Championships in athletics

Athletics the under-23 European Championship continues on Friday evening in Espoo. HS follows the evening’s events moment by moment at the end of this article.

At 19:45 the women’s moukari final starts, where Silja Kosonen fighting for victory. Jessica Kähärä jumps in the women’s triple jump final starting at 17:55, and Saga Vanninen continue the heptathlon.

Yle TV2 will show the evening’s races from 16:50.