Athletics | The runner who criticized the Belarusian sports administration in Tokyo will be allowed to represent Poland in the future

Krystsina Tsimanouskaja shared information about her new representative country on Facebook.

from Belarus native sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaja, 26, will represent Poland in sports competitions in the future. He broke the news His Instagram account In the Stories section on Monday.

In her story, Tsimanouskaja shared a message from the International Association of Athletics Federations, which says that her change of representation has been approved. The change entered into force on August 6.

“There is a good chance that I will make it to the World Championships in Budapest,” Tsimanouskaja writes in connection with the update, without elaborating on how the trip to the World Championships would actually be organized quickly.

This season, Tsimanouskaja has run 100 meters in a best time of 11.16 seconds. In 200 meters, his season’s best in permitted conditions is 22.75.

An athlete must normally be quarantined for three years when the country of representation changes. In the message shared by Tsimanouskaja, it is said that his quarantine has been shortened to two years.

The quarantine was shortened because Tsimanouskaja has not represented Belarus since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“I accept congratulations. I’ve been waiting for this for two years,” Tsimanouskaja wrote even later in her stories.

Tsimanouskaja received Polish citizenship on June 28.

100 meters and Tsimanouskaja, who competes in the 200m, made headlines at the Tokyo Olympics when she criticized the Belarusian sports administration. After that, the country’s sports bosses tried to forcibly fly him home from the games.

Tsimanouskaja did not agree to return to Belarus, but fled to safety in Poland. The current Pole has been staying in his new home country ever since.