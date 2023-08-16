Athletics | The result of the test run is astonishing – Eveliina Määttänen is developing at a breakneck pace under her husband’s coaching

Slovenian national team runner Jan Petrač ended his sports career three years ago and became his wife Eveliina Määttänen’s coach. Now the coaching group, which has grown to four, is breaking records in the teachings of a top coach.

Finland sports people got to know Eveliina Määttanen at the latest in June, when the woman from Kerava became the second Finnish woman in history to run 800 meters under two minutes.

The development is based on Määttänen’s life partner and former top runner Jan Petrač.

Määttänen describes Petrač, whom he met six years ago, as a precise, determined and goal-oriented coach.

Petrač, 28, is passionate about coaching and has set his goals high:

“I can stop coaching when I have a world champion,” he says.

The Slovenian dreams of a career as a professional coach in order to devote himself to the job full-time.

“Someone could offer me to wash the coach, I would take the job right away. I would replace my nine to five day job with coaching,” says Petrač, who works at a car rental company in Helsinki.

Petrač discovered his passion by accident when he started coaching one of his best friends.

Before that, it had not even occurred to me to wash the coach. However, with success, enthusiasm grew.

Coachable Jean Rudolph ran a Slovenian record of 1:45.15 in 800 meters in August 2021. Petrač mentions the race as one of his favorite memories.

“ “It was a crazy goal, but the most realistic of the prestigious competitions. Then Eveliina continued and continued to develop and ‘accidentally’ made it to the World Championships as well.”

Second favorite memory is Määttänen’s run in Turku, where the magical two-minute limit was broken.

Petrač remembers waiting for the times to appear on the big scoreboard at the Paavo Nurme stadium. The whole stadium was silent.

When the time 1:59.96 appeared on the board, the Finnish audience burst into thunderous applause.

A few weeks after Määttänen’s record-breaking run, Petrač shared on Instagram about the wild development of his coach.

In September 2021, Määttänen ran 300 meters ten times for an average of 54.22 seconds with a two-minute recovery.

The exercise was the first of the duo’s athlete-coach collaboration. In a similar exercise in May, the average of nine 300-meter sprints was 44.75 seconds.

“Since we started, Eveliina has been able to do 99 percent of the exercises. Only last winter’s flu has slowed down a bit,” says Petrač about the background of the wild development curve.

According to the coach, the secret to success is staying healthy, consistency and a proven training program.

Petrač admits that he did not expect such a wild development. When the coaching cooperation started in the fall of 2021, the European Championships in Munich were set as the goal.

“It was a crazy goal, but the most realistic of the prestigious competitions. Then Eveliina continued and continued to develop and ‘accidentally’ also made it to the World Championships. It was never in the plans,” says Petrač.

Eveliina Määttänen celebrates winning the women’s 800-meter run at the athletics Motonet GP competitions in Tampere on August 8.

After a successful last year, Petrač was no longer surprised by Määttänen’s achievements this season. However, there is even more to come.

“At least we expect a Finnish record already this year,” says Petrač.

Finland’s record is Sara Lappalainen 1.59.41 from 2021.

Unbelievable the journey from a two-year hiatus tinged by injuries to the top of Finland and the world is proof of the talent of Määttänen and Petrač and the effectiveness of the coaching relationship

Petrač says that trust and open communication are the most important things in coaching. At least the two of them are fine.

“Both parties must talk openly about their feelings and ideas. I don’t even want to claim that we try to separate sports from the rest of life. We also talk a lot about running at home, it works really well for us,” says Petrač.

In his spare time, Petrač not only talks about coaching, but also reads and learns about it. The approach to coaching is very analytical.

“You have to constantly read and talk to other more experienced coaches,” says Petrač.

“ “At least we expect a Finnish record already this year.”

“I like numbers. I like to think, write things down, and plan.”

Petrač’s plan for timing the fitness of his athletes for the Kaleva Games was a great success, as concrete proof of which is the list of men’s 800m results.

In addition to Määttänen, all the others coached by Petrač also made it to the finals.

20 years old Benjamin Lee took the men’s bronze with a record of 1:48.92. Ranked fifth Niko Viljola with a record of 1:49.22. Also Daniel Lundmark ran the fastest time of his life 1:52.28 and finished seventh.

Despite breaking records, the trio still has work to do to beat their coach.

Petrač ran his record 1:47.15 in 2017. The Slovenian celebrated his country’s championship four times in his career.

Petrač’s career ended in 2020 due to Achilles injuries that lasted for many years, and he has not longed to become a runner. However, he admits that he thought about how hard he would have run with his current training program.

A bicycle is an important tool for a running coach. Jan Petrač’s coaching team includes Niko Viljola, Benjamin Lee, Daniel Lundmark and Eveliina Määttänen.

training program as the hardest training, Petrač names the fall hill training, where the trainees first run six times 150 meters uphill and then a six-minute tempo run on flat ground.

These running strokes are repeated three times in the exercise.

“The training shocked everyone last year,” sighs Määttänen from the background of the phone interview.

Petrač remembers at least Lundmark throwing up after practice.

During his short coaching career, the talented coach has learned a lot. A few things in Petrač’s coaching philosophy are particularly important.

“If you always do the same thing, you can expect the same end results,” says Petrač.

“Less is more,” Petrač continues, referring to the disadvantages of excessive training.

Petrač advises especially young 800 meter runners to develop both speed and endurance. Both characteristics must be at a very high level if the runner wants to be on top of the world.

“ “The training shocked everyone last year.”

Määttänen, who moved from the speed-demanding 400-meter hurdles to the 800-meter distance, has been selected for the World Championships in Budapest. The first goal of Määttänen and Petrač is to pass the women’s 800 meter preliminaries, which will be run on August 23.

“If that goal is achieved, we will put everything into play in the semifinals and see what it is enough for,” says Petrač.

The world’s top statistician Keely Hodgkinson with his record of 1:55.77 is still so far away that the ultimate goal of Petrač’s coaching career, the World Championship gold, is not yet realistic this year.

If this goal ever comes true, the Slovenian plans to stop coaching and open a cafe in Helsinki.

In September Petrač has lived in Finland for four years. Keravalainen praises the popularity and appreciation that athletics enjoys in Finland.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn’t imagine that athletics would get similar media coverage in Slovenia,” says Petrač.

According to Petrač, Slovenia is even the world discus champion and number one in world statistics Kristjan Čeh does not get as much visibility as many Finnish track and field athletes.