Athletics | The result of the record surprised Finland’s fastest man: “I needed a support circle”

Samuli Samuelsson ran the SE time of 100 meters last year. “The coach believed that I could do better. And now I believe it myself.”

A sprinter Samuli Samuelsson will start an interesting summer with the 100 meters of the Jyväskylä gp-games on Wednesday. The most daring goals would take him through the wedding in July, in the best case scenario, also to his sporting dream, the World Championships in Budapest.

Last summer, Samuelsson broke the 21-year-old Finnish record for 100 meters From Tommi Hartose and embellished it with a single dash from 10.21 to 10.16. Vauhti took him to the European Championships in Munich in the Finnish team.

Samuelsson is aware that World Cup representation requires a clear jump in level.

“The World Cup is the goal if we think about the best possible scenario,” Samuelsson emphasizes.

“It requires that I should get several races to beat my record. You should be able to repeat really good successes.”

The means and tricks for the next development leap could be found last summer. The experiences of the record season can also lead to the next development step.

Samuelsson has investigated the background of the record-breaking run by his coach Mikael Ylöstalo with.

“I did a lot of resistance training, and we saw a clear trend increase in every workout,” says Samuelsson.

“Especially in the record run, the transition from acceleration to distance running was better than before. We think resistance bets developed it.”

In sports, it is often difficult to ensure the connection between cause and effect. The two have also considered the part of coincidence.

Samuelsson was injured at the southern camp in May of last year. The hamstring tore classically in the last training of a hard week.

“After that, I had to take some medicine, but due to the injury, I had to lighten up the training for a month,” Samuelsson remembers.

After that, the pace accelerated in an unprecedented way. First hundredth Paavo Nurmi in the games 10.45, next in Oulu 10.31 and in the third competition SE 10.16.

“In retrospect, the relief came at just the right time. This coincidence could also contribute to the creation of the record.”

The Samuelsson couldn’t foresee that the recovery from the record took as long as it did from the ruptured hamstrings.

“The Finnish record had been the ultimate goal of my career. I wanted to achieve that in my career. I thought in every training session that I was training so that I could call myself the fastest man in Finland ever”, explains Samuelsson.

“After the record, I kind of collapsed on top of nothing, when I no longer had the same clear goal. It took me a month to recover from it.”

For the first time in his career, he needed a spark from somewhere outside.

“I needed a support circle for that the first time, but the coach believed that I could do better. And now I believe it myself,” assures Samuelsson.

Today in Samuelsson survived the training season without major setbacks. However, from the camp in Tenerife in the spring, a cough caught fire and caused a persistent cough.

“The training season went well as a whole, and I don’t think that the cough will directly affect the results. You’ll just have to cough during training.”

The season starts in the first race of the domestic GP series in Jyväskylä.

“The competitions in Jyväskylä and Lappeenranta have been confirmed. The other competitions in the series are still open,” says Samuelsson.

“And I won’t run in the Oulu race in July. I’ll have a wedding then, I’ll get married.”

The Kaleva Games have always been the highlight of the domestic season for Samuelsson. Now the competitions will be held in Lahti from the 27th to the 30th. July.

His statistics from the World Championships are surprising for a 100 meter SE runner. He has two Finnish championships at 100 meters and four at 200 meters.

Round trip was Samuelsson’s main trip until the Achilles injury in 2018. Even after the Achilles surgery, there have been enough coincidences, due to which Samuelsson’s 200 meter record is still 20.73 from summer 2017.

“200 meters was my stronger sport. My features and body type suit it a hundred times better, but for some reason the record has not been broken in recent years,” Samuelsson wonders.

After recovering from the injury, Samuelsson initially focused on restoring the speed to the previous level. In the summer of 2021, “the runner-up just didn’t start going”. Last summer, he ran 20.87 on his way to the fourth best time of his career.

“Last year, I think I was in better shape for 200 meters than ever until I got injured in the spring,” Samuelsson reveals.

“After that, longer strokes and maintaining speed endurance were really bad. I ran close to my record, but then my 200m fitness for some reason started to decline clearly.”

Dreams of a fast-paced 200-meter race still live strong.

“200 meters is always with me. I do training aimed at 200 meters,” assures Samuelsson.