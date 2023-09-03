Athletics | The result of the international match made the Swedes stunned: “Crazy drama”

The wild decision of the match against Sweden raised pulses in Sweden as well.

Swedish took his fifth consecutive double victory in the traditional Finland-Sweden national match of athletics after extremely dramatic stages.

At Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium, the decision of the women’s race was seen in the final event of 800 meters, which Hanna Hermansson finished second in the middle of the Finnish front. Finland would have needed a triple win from the competition. Sweden won the match with 228.5–225.5 points.

The men were even more even than that. After a hectic final hour, the scores were tied at 227-227, but the win went to Sweden as it took more individual event wins.

Two Swedish performances proved decisive. In men’s height Niklas Wall and men’s javelin Jakub Samuelsson with their last performances, both squeezed themselves past one Finn into third place. Those last-minute successes were enough to turn the match in Sweden’s favor.

The Swedish media made fun of the wild climax.

“Crazy drama! ” glowed Expressen in its title.

Swedish team leader Kajsa Bergqvist described the atmosphere of the deciding moments of the international match in a colorful style.

“Oh my God, it feels like my heart has stopped several times in the last hour,” Bergqvist said Aftonbladet included in SVT’s TV broadcast.

Finland has last won the men’s national match in 2018 and the women’s national match in 2015. Finland’s previous double victory came in 1998.