Athletics | The reigning Olympic champion fell – unable to defend his title

Athletics|Athing Mu won’t make it to the Paris Olympics.

Dramatic a fall marred the reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 800m Athing Mun a chance to defend his title in August in Paris. Mu qualified from the US Olympic team because he did not reach the top three in the competitive qualifiers in Eugene.

Mu, 22, fell in the final run of the qualifiers at 200 meters and ran to the finish line with tears in his eyes. Mu was just recovering from an injury and competed in the qualifiers for the first time this season. However, he was strong in the preliminaries of the two track rounds, but the final run went wrong.

Mu was one of the surprise winners of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and also took the 800m world championship in 2022 in Eugene.

In Paris, the American trio of women’s 800 meters qualify with a time of 1:57.36, the winner Nia Akins, Allie Wilson and Juliette Whittaker.

Only 16 years old in men’s 400 meters Quincy Wilson broke the under-18 world record in the heats with a time of 44.66 and improved to 44.59 in the semis, but finished sixth in the final. However, his Olympic debut may take place in the 4×400 meter relay.

Won the track round Quincy Hall with a record of 44.17. In the men’s 110-meter hurdles Grant Holloway showed his fitness by running a season’s best time of 12.92 in the preliminaries.