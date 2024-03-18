Athletics | The question about Lola Odusoga was the “last straw” for Arsi Harju – the inner circle tells what kind of man the mysterious Olympic winner is

Back bend from the gate to the Olympic Stadium in Sydney, 12 ball bears stepped.

The last of them arrived with his familiar pink scarf covering his head Arsi Harju.

The vision that preceded the August 2000 Olympic final came to Finland team leader Tapio Korjusen skin hairs to stand up.

“The expectations of success and the atmosphere were so high”, Korjus recalls almost a quarter of a century later.

Harju had skyrocketed expectations with the first place in the qualification, which came off with his record of 21.39.

Timantinkova's character and freezing nerves kept her at the most important moment of her career. Immediately on his first push of the final, the ball flew over 21 meters again. On the second attempt, Harju's best 21.29 was born.

Golden result.

of the United States Adam Nelson and John Godin they both got within ten centimeters, but didn't pass.

“I had to be excited until the last push, but I still left in good time towards the grandstand section so that I could give Ars the Finnish flag”, Korjus recalls.

When the gold was secured, a celebrating mortar arrived at Korjus.

“As usual, he didn't say anything but grabbed his neck. Then he poured the contents of his 1.5 liter drink bottle into my collar, took the Finnish flag and went off to celebrate.”

Arsi Harju airing her second push in the Olympic final.

“ As usual, he didn't say anything but grabbed his neck. He then poured the contents of his 1.5 liter water bottle down my collar.

On Monday On March 18, Olympic hero Arsi Harju turns 50 years old.

His feat is still exceptional in Finnish sports. Finnish track and field athletes have not won Olympic gold.

Since then, only sailors have celebrated gold at the Summer Olympics Thomas Johnson and Jyrki Järvi three days later and the shooter The fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela in Beijing 2008.

Harju has tried his best to stay out of the public eye. In February's SM indoor competition, Harju politely refused an interview. He didn't even want to give a party interview.

Now acquaintances tell who one of Finland's most mysterious sports stars really is.

Arsi Harju visited the Kyröskoski ball carnival in May 2022. Born on March 18, 1974 in Kurika.

Olympic gold in the shot put (Sydney 2000), the most recent Finnish Olympic champion in athletics.

Athlete of the year 2000.

WC bronze from outdoor tracks (Edmonton 2001), EC bronze from indoor tracks (Valencia 1998).

The record in the Sydney Olympic qualification pushed 21.39.

After his career, coached his common-law partner Suvi Helin and Nico Oksa.

in Central Ostrobothnia Harju, who grew up in the small municipality of Perho, rose to the attention of the domestic sports community around the mid-1990s.

His career took off when he switched from old-fashioned packing to a more modern spinning style. Harju won his first WC gold in 1996. A couple of years later, he already won EC indoor silver.

Like many other Finnish stars, Harju's background was influenced by the manager Tero Heiska. The collaboration between the duo, who met in athletics circles in Kuortanen, began at the turn of the millennium, just before the Sydney sensation.

At the time of Harju's Olympic gold, Heiska was still working as a principal at an adult high school. Finnish time, the competition on Friday morning happened to coincide with the graduation essays.

“I had to go and open the inscriptions to get started. Usually I had traveled around the games, but going to Sydney was not possible. When I ran into the teacher's room, Arsi was already leading the race,” Heiska recalls.

Olympic gold opened doors for Harju to bigger competitions. When negotiating the starting money, the situation was suddenly completely different.

Thousands of people came to Perho to celebrate Olympic champion Arsi Harju's homecoming in October 2000.

“ I myself was like, yeah… I asked Ars, do you take a position on silicones. Did not take.

Also the amount of publicity exploded. The Poglasi mortar, who cherished his privacy, quickly had enough of it.

“The last highlight was when a magazine editor asked me what I thought about Miss Finland Lola Odusogan silicone breasts. Then I thought that I had better things to do than answering questions of that level,” Harju told Savon Sanom in 2011.

There was a strange explanation Monthly supplement about the story. In November 2000, the magazine collected addresses whose signatories “wanted to dispel the common misconception that men like silicone breasts”.

Heiska remembers that call well.

“I myself was like, yes. I asked Ars if you have a position on silicones. Did not take.”

“Arsia was not terribly interested in opinions on such matters, or in any other way. He let others take care of their own affairs and took care of his own.”

Korjus adds that even before the Olympic victory, Harju did not enjoy being in the spotlight any more.

“We protected him by keeping media events and others to a minimum. We knew that his performance could be affected if there was too much commotion around him.”

The World Championships in Seville in August 1999 turned out to be a bitter disappointment for Harju. He was scoreless in the final.

Recent Olympic champion Arsi Harju offered a pastry to Timo Aaltonen at the Kyröskoski ball carnival in October 2000.

Competitors too Harju got on well with.

“The public hasn't necessarily gotten that kind of image of Ars, but when you immerse yourself in conversations with him, it might take a long time or even a second in deep conversations. And he's a calm guy, he never really gets nervous,” he says Tepa Reinikainen.

“Arsi gets along well with people. He often gets caught with his mouth with half-acquaintances. He is also extremely honest and sticks to his principles,” describes Timo Aaltonen.

Few remember, but Aaltonen was the second Finn to compete with Harju in the shot put final in Sydney, but his race ended with a torn left hamstring after the opening push.

The reticence towards the media was not due to the fact that Harju was generally tight-lipped.

“ His civilian side and public image is different.

“His civilian side and public image is different. He's the nicest man in the world. In training, the overall event may take much longer than the actual training, and you can always reserve an hour for the technical call”, describes Harju's current trainee Nico Oksanen.

According to Heiska, Harju also got along well with Adam Nelson.

“Later, Nelson went to Kuortane to push the field record to 21.29, which is exactly the same as Arsi's winning result,” says Heiska.

Men's During Harju's active years, the domestic level of shot put was on the decline. There was fierce internal competition for representative positions, but it did not tighten the gap between the mortars.

“The spearmen could sometimes have a little weakness, and things were brought up in the media, but we didn't have that. The game was tough, but the selection rules were clear and fair”, recalls Reinikainen, who is often one of the last ones left on the beach.

Aaltonen remembers an incident from a winter training camp in Tenerife.

“I woke up at night to Arsi standing at the end of my bed. In the morning I wondered about it, and it turned out that I had snored too loudly for Ars. He had raised the end of my bed to a height of half a meter and dropped it on the ground so that the snoring would stop,” Aaltonen laughs.

Arsi Harju drove his competition partner's tractor to his title race in Perho in September 2002.

Arsi Harju at the prestigious competition, Tepa Reinikainen at home in front of the TV. The setting became all too familiar to Reinikainen.

Successful career ended early. Harju retired at only 31 years old after the 2005 season. The last seasons were broken. The Olympics in Athens and the World Championships in Helsinki were missed.

Manager Heiska knew how to wait for the decision.

Harju's fire to compete was ignited for just a moment.

The European Championships in Helsinki and the Olympic Games in London remained at the level of thought. Harju pushed the best results of the seasons to 18.48 in both 2011 and 2012.

Harjun the passion for shot put has not disappeared. Harju, who lives in Sastamala near Tampere, has coached Nico Oksa in recent years.

“If Arsi could talk about shot put for three weeks straight, it wouldn't be a problem,” Oksanen describes his coach.

The cooperation started on Oksanen's initiative. In 2020, Oksanen, who was still using the packing style, half-seriously asked the ball master if he would be a spinner.

“ “Arsi then started to roast us on the phone, asking if you're looking for something, don't you know what Flash Gordon is.”

At first, the change was left to incubate in the background. The following fall, Oksanen and Harju started to work together.

Last year, Oksanen achieved one of his big dreams when he pushed Harju to become Finnish champion for the first time. Future goals are the 20-meter club and value competitions.

“However, Arsihan always repeats the same old mantra that he is only there to support in the background. For him, coaching is a full-time job, and he does not want to use such a title when he is not involved in every practice.”

At the games, Harju is a familiar sight. The familiar long hair from the successful years is gone, the beard has reciprocally lengthened considerably.

In September 2011, Arsi Harju participated once more in the match against Sweden. The familiar scarf was with me on the trip.

Arsi Harju followed Nico Oksanen's performances in the WC indoor shot put competition in February in Tampere.

From a branch Harju has coached under the pseudonym Flash Gordon, after a well-known cartoon character from the past years.

“When going to a competition, Arsi said that Flash Gordon right in the middle and a little at the end, that's good,” Oksanen recalls and says that he replied, “what the hell Flash Gordon.”

“Arsi then started to roast us on the phone, asking if you, you bastard, know what Flash Gordon is. It then remained a living legend in our discussions.”

In addition to cartoon heroes, older rock music and motorcycles are close to Harju's heart.

The Olympic champion once received a fiery Harley Davidson motorcycle as a gift from his hometown Perho. Because Harju went to training about 85 kilometers away in Kuortane, says Korjus.

“Once Arsi said to go for a ride. I answered at first that I wouldn't go anywhere on a motorcycle, but Arsi insisted on a ride.”

“There was definitely a fear of death in mind. You had to squeeze the Olympic champion's body as hard as you could,” Korjus recalls with a laugh.

On a branch had a suggestion for his coach about the 50th anniversary.

“I suggested to Ars that the fifties should be held in the Nokia Arena, and I could book it for the weekend.”

Harju didn't like the idea.