Athletics The president was also excited when Hugues Fabrice Zango broke the wild world record: “Bravo, champion!”

Zango was the first to break the 18-meter ghost line on indoor tracks.

Triple jump a new indoor track world record of 18.07 jumped on Saturday Hugues Fabrice Zango wildly served even the president of his country, Burkina Faso.

Roch Marc Christian Kaboré announced on Facebook on Sunday how Zango holds the Burkina Faso flag high and fills the country ‘s citizens with pride.

“I ask him to persevere in preparing for a great performance at the next Olympics,” Kaboré wrote.

“Bravo, master!”

Dohan At the World Championships in 2019, Zango, who achieved a three-jump World Championship bronze, became the first triple jumper to cross the 18-meter ghost line on the inner tracks on Saturday.

World Athletics Federation (WA) confirmed achievement on Saturday. 27-year-old Zango jumped in a horror jump in Aubière, France.

The record was set in Zango’s sixth and final race jump.

The former indoor track world record of 17.92 was Zango’s French coach Teddy Tamghon on behalf of. Tamgho jumped his record in 2011.

“We knew the record had to fall already. Now we go back to work because we are not allowed to stop here, ”Tamgho wrote on Saturday to their Twitter account.