Athletics The pole vaulter Armand Duplantis himself does not care whether the pole vault ME jumped outside or inside: “I am still hovering in the clouds”

The Swede, who got the favorite “Mondo”, is a superior pole vault in the world for his speed and safety. He has the ingredients to jump up to ten cents higher than 615 cents.

Armand Duplicate tinted in a pole vault as early as February in the hall when he broke the world record of 618 cents in Glasgow.

However, it was not until Thursday night in Rome that Duplantis finally drew his name in the history of the species.

Known as “Mondo”, the Swede exceeded 615 cents and broke by a cent Sergei Bubkan A 26-year-old and even perpetual outdoor track record.

“I’m still hovering in the clouds. This is an amazing, super-crazy feeling, ”Duplantis said of the jump, according to news agency AFP.

Officially, records made outdoors and in the hall are no longer quoted separately in the pole vault. Still, Duplantis ’outdoor jumping 615 is considered by many to be a tougher result than the 618 made in the hall.

“This is pretty much the same as the government result. The Roman stadium is not the best place to jump, but there are low winds and the jumper is like a cauldron. It was a handsome jump, ”the pole vault coach Jarno Koivunen assesses for HS.

Pole jumper Wilma Murron the personal trainer didn’t see the ME jump fresh, but watched it on Friday morning.

“The jump had a good rhythm when it got up so high. It was Duplantis at its best, ”says Koivunen.

Duplantis itself does not differentiate between its external and government results.

“I wanted to jump off the record, of course. There has been a lot of confusion in the air with indoor and outdoor track results. This result clarified the matter – I am now the best outside, “Duplantis said.

Duplicate exceeded 615 with its other company. There was air between the jumper and the bar. According to Koivunen, Duplantis can jump ten cents higher in ideal conditions and heat than in the Diamond League competition in Rome.

“I wouldn’t have thought he was in such a bad condition. He comes with a stick into the effort pit at a hard speed of ten meters per second. He is superior because of his speed and security, ”says Koivunen.

The record jump in the winter in Glasgow was special in that the tip of the stick hit the track first and then only the effort box.

“It was probably some kind of injury and the most special ME jump I had ever seen. Otherwise, the jump was balanced, harmonious and smooth at maximum power, ”said the veteran coach Raimo Eskola told HS about the hall jump.

Stateside the born top jumper is coached by his father Greg Duplantis, which itself has exceeded 580 cents. Mum Helena Duplantis (os Hedlund) was a heptathlete and basketball player.

In technology, Duplantis continues his father’s traditions. He makes a long effort, directed slightly from the front of the upper hand line to the buttocks. The rod bends about 20 centimeters while the straining foot is still in the air.

“She stretches her body well and goes with the rod for a long time. He can spin on top of the bar without slowing down, ”says Eskola.

The double has a grip height of 510 to 515 cents, meaning he jumps over a meter over it.

“Safe and efficient technology enables maximum power jumps from high speed with rigid bars and high grips. The timing of the effort is top notch, ”says Eskola.

Duplantis takes 18-20 steps at a speed of about 45 meters. The rod weighs three pounds and is 520 cents long.

Now Armand, 20, began the pole vault at the age of four at a jump site built in the backyard. In practice, he has grown a stick in his hand.

“Double jumping safety has already developed from a child. The jump is always the same. That is why it is easy for him to choose a rod, ”says Koivunen.

Duplantis is long-legged, lightweight and fast. He is 185 centimeters tall and weighs 74 to 75 pounds.

His running speed with the rod is 9.95 meters per second. No Finnish pole vaulter runs as hard even without a pole. One hundred meters Duplantis has run to a peak time of 10.57.

Last fall, he jumped for World Cup silver in Doha. In 2018, he won the European Championships and was the number one favorite for the Summer Olympics if they hadn’t been moved to next year.

Next time, Duplantis can reach record highs in the Diamond League final on September 25 in Doha.