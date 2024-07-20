Athletics | The partner in dispute annoyed Jakob Ingebrigtsen again: “I don’t like him”

Athletics|Josh Kerr swung at Jakob Ingebrigtsen during the Olympics.

Britain representative Josh Kerr shoots a full-winged Norwegian star runner with his verbal stick by Jakob Ingebrigtsen neck, British magazine Daily Mail tells.

“We are not best friends and this is not a play. I don’t like him”, says the Scottish runner in an interview with the magazine.

In August of last year, Kerr took the 1,500-meter world championship from Ingebrigtsen’s nose after defeating the Norwegian by 27 hundredths of a second.

In May, Kerr covered Ingebrigtsen again – this time over a mile, or 1,609 meters, in the Eugene Diamond League. There was a difference of 26 hundredths between the two.

Kerr has already thrown gasoline on the flames by characterizing Ingebrigtsen as a runner surrounded by jeez people and too egotistical, a Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet tells.

Ingebrigtsen called Kerr “just the next guy” after his World Cup loss, which Kerr found disrespectful. According to Kerr, the Norwegian does not see his weaknesses.

In Eugene, Ingebrigtsen took a different approach by patting Kerr on the shoulder, which the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK note fresh.

“It’s funny how we are suddenly best friends, even though a couple of months ago we were against each other. I don’t know what happened”, Ingebrigtsen had said with a grin.

Ingebrigtsen just over a week ago ran the 1,500m European record and the top time in this season’s world statistics in the Monaco Diamond League.

The time of 3:26.73 lifted the 23-year-old Norwegian’s all-time record fourth place in the world statistics of history sixth hardest in time.

“I would say that we are both in a situation where I think we are the best in the world,” Kerr sums up.

“It makes for great races and probably some very angry individuals after the Games.”

1,500 meters the world record still stands of Hicham el-Guerrouj on behalf of. The Moroccan ran 3:26.00 in July 1998. El-Guerrouj has run the two fastest times in history.

Kerr has not competed this season at 1,500 meters.