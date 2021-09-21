Athletics The participant in the 10 km race accidentally won the half marathon by far – praised and rejected

Omar Ahmed was almost five minutes faster than the next one.

In Bristol England saw special twists and turns on Sunday as the city ran a ten-kilometer and half-marathon-named 22-kilometer race.

Omar Ahmed runner had signed up for the ten-mile race, but came to the finish line as the overwhelming winner of the half marathon.

The reason was that the man got lost on the wrong route when the travel routes diverged.

Ahmed ran for 1: 03.08 and came to the finish line almost five minutes before Chris Thompsonia, which crossed the finish line in time 1: 07.53.

However, Ahmed was rejected because he had signed up for a different trip.

“Rules are rules, and in this case, we have to reject Omar,” the race organizer’s representative Paul Foster commented To the BBC.

“We’re raising a hat for his performance and he has been invited to the Great Manchester Run next week. We also welcome him back to Bristol next year.”

With Ahmed’s rejection, Thompson became the winner.