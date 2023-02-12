Monday, February 13, 2023
Athletics | The organizers confused Samuli Samuelsson with a fellow competitor: “I went to correct”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

Samuli Samuelsson missed the season’s top domestic result.

A sprinter Samuli Samuelsson beat the season’s best domestic result of 6.66 in 60 meters and ran fourth in Dortmund’s international indoor competitions.

However, he had to correct the German race organizers, because they first offered the Finn eighth place.

“For a moment I wondered if I was really last and then I went to correct the results. In that, mine and the guy who came in eighth had changed names,” Samuelsson said in the Sports Association’s press release.

He was a little upset that the time wasn’t even a hundredth of a second better. Now he had to settle for the top result.

“The legs now felt good, and the mood was what it has been until now. Now let’s lighten the training and focus on the SM halls,” said Samuelsson.

The SM indoor competitions are in Helsinki next weekend.

Samuelsson ran the 100m SE last summer. Finland’s record is 10.16.

