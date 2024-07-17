Athletics | The Olympic marathoner was addicted to three different substances – a long ban threatens

Athletics|The Olympics remained a dream for the runner.

Brazilian marathon runner Daniel Do Nascimento has failed a doping test, say the Brazilians Globo Esporte mixed Olimpiada Todo Slide.

Do Nascimento was subjected to a doping test on July 4. The runner’s sample contained indications of three different banned substances, drostanolone, methenolone and nandrolone.

All substances belong to anabolic steroids, which can be found on the list of prohibited substances maintained by the world anti-doping organization WADA.

Brazil’s doping control authority Autoridade Brasileira de Controle de Dopagem (ABCD) announced the results of Do Nascimento’s sample on Monday.

According to Globo Esporte, do Nascimento is threatened with a four-year ban, which can be reduced to two years if the runner can prove that he used a prohibited substance unintentionally.

25 years old Do Nascimento holds the best marathon time by a non-African born runner. He ran in 2022 in Seoul, South Korea with a time of 2:04.51.

Do Nascimento had also cleared his way to the Paris Olympics. In April 2023, he ran the marathon in Hamburg with a time of 2:07.06 and thus undercut the qualifying limit for the Olympics (2:08.10) by more than a minute. However, Do Nascimento will miss the Olympics, as the ABCD placed him on a temporary suspension.

Do Nascimento also represented Brazil at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.