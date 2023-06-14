Athletics | The Olympic hero took over from Finland, the praise is endless

Nicola Olyslagers, 26, loves Finland.

Turku

High jump Olympic silver medalist, Australia Nicola Olyslagerssaid that he was enchanted by Finland.

Olyslagers, 26, lit up Pohjola when he played in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, where he won the height competition with his best result of the season 201.

“Finland is a place where I am happy! I love Finland, even though I’ve only been here in the summer. Australia will never be this green,” Olyslagers said.

“It’s wonderfully warm here and there are flowers by the roadside. Even though it’s hard for me to sleep because the sun doesn’t set, I want to come back.”

According to Olyslagers, even the air in Finland is incredible.

“The air is so fresh! In Tokyo, for example, you can’t escape the humidity, but when you go into the shade in Turku, it’s like going into an air-conditioned room.”

According to the jumper, fresh air also has cognitive effects.

“Besides Sweden, this is the only place where I can think clearly. It all makes sense. I can relax.”

Australian said that he was particularly surprised by the friendliness and helpfulness of Finns.

“The hospitality is surprising. Also, I am respected here. Nothing is too difficult for the staff of the Games, and that makes me do my best at the height.”

Olyslagers the highlight of his career is the silver medal won at the Tokyo Olympics. At that time, his last name was still McDermott. The result of 202 is a record for the continent.

Ella Junnila was the best Finn in the Turku high altitude competition with a result of 187. He was fifth.